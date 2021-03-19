fromMartina Lippl shut down

In front of a daycare center, a boy (18 months) was run over by his parents’ Volvo. The parents and rescue workers tried to revive the child at the scene of the accident.

Hanover – An 18-month-old child was run over by his parents’ car in front of a daycare center in Hanover and died. The little boy was first resuscitated, but then died in the hospital, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to the findings of the traffic accident service of the Hanover police, the parents stopped their car in front of the daycare center in the Bothfeld district in the morning to take the four-year-old daughter to kindergarten. Father (32) and mother (30), their daughter (4) and son (18 months old) sat in the Volvo XC90.

Hanover – daycare children witness the terrible accident

When the mother and the two children got out of the car, the Volvo started moving for an initially unexplained cause and rolled over the little son. The parents and witnesses tried to revive the toddler. Then rescue workers took over the first aid measures and drove the child to a clinic. It died there as a result of the accident.

Emergency chaplains looked after the 32-year-old father and 30-year-old mother as well as witnesses to the accident, including daycare children. The Hanover police are investigating the parents for negligent homicide in connection with a traffic accident. (dpa / ml)