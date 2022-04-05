Kinder has withdrawn some of its products made in Belgium, both in France like in Kingdom United after some cases of salmonellosis were detected. In the French country 21 cases have been detected, while in the British country 63 cases of salmonella contamination have been registered.

As confirmed by the UK Health AgencyIt is a precautionary measure so that consumers do not consume products of this brand that have a date of expiration between July 11 and October 7, 2022. In the case of France, eight children aged four years had to be hospitalized as they were affected by the salmonellosis outbreak. In the UK, health agencies found the product in question.

The British agency itself has confirmed that the withdrawal of the lots will take place with immediate effect. On the other hand, they have reported that the affected products have been manufactured in the same factory, which in this case is the Belgian factory in Arlon. “Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected.“, they maintain from the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, the health authorities involved have asked customers who have purchased any affected product before the recall, to contact them so that they can receive a refund. In the case of United Kingdom, several batches of the product ‘Kinder Surprise’ have been withdrawnwith a preferred consumption date between June and October 2022. In this way, he has been the only one retired in the British Isles.

In the case of France, batches of other brand products have been recalled. Among those affected are batches of ‘Kinder Schoko-Bons’, ‘Happy Moments’, ‘Kinder Mix‘, and also of the ‘Egg Kinder Mini‘, with a best before date in August 2022. The authorities of both countries agree that the reported cases have the same genetic strain.

Both Ferrero and the health agencies are already working together to withdraw the affected products and are investigating what may be the causes that have caused this outbreak. “TWe are also working closely with international partners and the UK, including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland,” the UKHSA said in its statement.