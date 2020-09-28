Doona’s death does not pass. Unions, associations and collectives have been calling since Monday to gather in front of the Crous (regional centers for university and school works) to “cause a scandal”. “Doona wanted a scandal if something happened to her, as she said on social networks, and that’s what we will offer her,” says Mira Delaveau, of the very recent LGBTI Shield collective in Montpellier. It is in this city that the young transgender woman of 19 years committed suicide, on September 23. But the gatherings also take place this Monday in Aix, Angers, Lille… Tuesday, in Grenoble, Lyon, Metz, Nice, Rennes… Wednesday, in Brest, Thursday, in Amiens, Limoges. And they will parade behind the same slogan: “Insecurity and transphobia kill. “

In front of the Croux de Montpellier, this Monday, 200 people made an appointment. “A few hours before her death, Doona had shared a tweet where she wrote that the Crous had threatened to fire her if she ever attempted suicide again. I will always be on the side of the victim ”, assume Mira “Trans girl too” 19 years old. For her, there is no doubt that the public service operator is responsible: “We are going to call for a national march on October 8 across France to pay tribute to Doona and to bridge the gap between precariousness and transphobia. We contacted a lawyer because our association will file a complaint against the management of the CROUS. “

For the rector of the Occitanie academic region, Sophie Béjean, “It is completely unthinkable on the part of the Crous staff or the social worker who has been following Doona since she was not well. Following her transition, she was also followed by the medical profession and a psychiatrist. On the contrary, the staff were careful that Doona’s brother, a student, could join her in the same residence. His scholarship had just been revalued ée in this return. So it’s quite the opposite. The staff could not use these words ”. The rector of the Academy of Montpellier and chancellor of the universities wishes to underline the commitments of the University Paul-Valéry Montpellier-III, where Doona studied, in the face of discrimination. As the implementation of the change of name of use in the administrative documents and the follow-up of the university course. But these arguments go badly in the LGBT community where the pain remains sharp. Under the tweets of the institution evoking the establishment of a psychological unit, the comments are implacable: # CROUS # Assassin.

“The life of trans girls is a constant struggle against expressions and violence that are quite unimaginable, describes 20-year-old Lola Kinks. The fact that she died because she was given an ultimatum, it just meant that she no longer had the energy to fight. Because I’m a trans girl and because I knew her, I know she has had to struggle with constant online harassment. It wasn’t even special, just everyday. We freak out about being insulted in the street, every time we go to see a doctor … She was p recaire, stock market. To lose your room was to end up in the street. “

And yet, “She was an absolutely formidable queer activist, who was very involved on the networks and in reality, in the demonstrations, in the prides. An anarchist and revolutionary activist ”, describes Mira, her militant friend at JC. “She was nice, cute, resumes Lola. She wanted to radically change the world, to create things, to achieve equality for all. “

The mobilizations will not have been in vain. Faced with pressure from student organizations, a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 4.30 p.m., chaired by Rector Delegate Khaled Bouabdallah, with representatives from Paul-Valéry University, Montpellier University and Crous. “There will be a time for discussion with student organizations which will provide all the information on this affair”, assures Sophie Béjean. And commitments against student precariousness, also hope the unions.