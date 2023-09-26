Kina Malpartida She made a name for herself in the Peruvian sports world after being crowned world boxing champion in the WBA super featherweight category in 2009, defeating Maureen Shea in the fight. After her success in this discipline, she decided to venture into the small screen, in reality shows like ‘This is war’. After her time on this program, she disappeared from Peruvian TV. She finds out what happened to the popular ‘Dinamita’.

What happened to Kina Malpartida’s life and where does she live?

The program ‘More shows’ unveiled the new facet of Kina Malpartida After her time on the sports scene and reality shows: the renowned boxer, who lives in Los Angeles, United States, now teaches how to prepare Peruvian dishes through her social networks.

It should be noted that the popular ‘Dinamita’ has also dedicated herself to studying dance. Through her Instagram account, you can see Kina Malpartida showing some videos of their dances.

What career did Kina Malpartida study?

During childhood,Kina MalpartidaHe demonstrated his passion for sports: he practiced surfing. After finishing her school years, the popular ‘Dinamita’ moved to Australia. In that country, the boxer studied Restaurant and Catering Administration. It should be noted that the former reality girl also has another profession.

On one occasion, through his Instagram account, Kina Malpartida She showed a personal card in which it reads that she is authorized to teach classes as a substitute teacher in the United States. However, this post was deleted after her social media.

Kina Malpartida announced that she is a substitute teacher in the United States through her Instagram account. Photo: Instagram capture/Kina Malpartida



