The athlete Kina Malpartida is one of the most outstanding Peruvian boxers. In addition to putting on the gloves, she also has a professional career away from the ring.

Undoubtedly, Kina Malpartida She is one of the great boxing figures in Peru and one of the female references for young people who dream of leaving the name of our country high for this type of fight. Although she is remembered for her triumphs in this discipline, many others associate her with her performance in “Esto es guerra”, the reality show to which she belonged for a while. However, after that, she disappeared from the small screen to this day. What else do we know about her and her careers that she studied from her? Know all the details here.

Kina Malpartida was super featherweight world champion from 2008 to 2013. Photo: Composition LR/EFE/GLR

What careers did Kina Malpartida study?

As reported by Popular, after finishing her school years in Peru, Kina Malpartida went to Australia, where she studied the expensive degree in Restaurant and Catering Administration. In the same way, this would not be the only profession of the former boxer, but she, through her Instagram account, showed a card in which she is authorized to teach classes as a substitute teacher in the United States.

Kina Malpartida is a substitute teacher. Photo: Instagram Capture

What is Kina Malpartida currently doing?

Kina Malpartida came to the United States to start from scratch and turn her life around. She left television sets and boxing rings to study two of her other passions: dancing and singing. The former reality girl shows, through her social networks, some videos of her dances and interpretations.

It is worth mentioning that she was encouraged to learn to dance in nothing more and nothing less than the prestigious school called Millennium Dance Complex, located in Los Angeles.

Kina Malpartida has a business

As well as studying dance and singing, Kina Malpartida also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and has a clothing brand called Fayd.Co. In addition, she launched a YouTube channel that publicized Latino culture in the United States, but It was an unfinished project, since it only has two videos and it is inactive.