The former Peruvian boxer and former world champion of women’s boxing, Kina Malpartida, used his social networks to ask Esto es guerra and his production company ProTV to rectify themselves for having “affected his personal honor” by using his image in the advertising spots that presented the summer 2021 season of reality.

Through her official Facebook account, the 40-year-old athlete published an extensive message addressed to the América TV team.

“Gentlemen of EEG and Pro TV Peru, I have observed that in this and in other publications my person has been mentioned from January 21, 2021 to January 25, 2012, promoting my participation in the program,” Malpartida began .

“However, I have not given my authorization to use my image and / or my voice in their advertisements, nor have I had a verbal or written deal with the representatives of the aforementioned program, much less have I promoted my participation in social networks,” he continued .

The former warrior ended her Facebook post reaffirming her request to reality. “For these reasons, gentlemen of EEG and Pro TV Peru, I ask you to rectify the statement against me that appears in your publications for not corresponding to the truth and affecting my personal honor,” he declared.

Kina Malpartida was outraged by the production of Esto es guerra for “using her image without her consent.” Photo: Capture America TV

Let’s remember that Kina Malpartida was part of the cast of Esto es guerra in 2013 and then returned in 2016 to participate in EEG: the origin of the fight. Since then, the athlete stayed away from the screens and spotlights to focus on her career.

