Kin: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Tuesday 3 October 2023, the film Kin is broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno from 9.15pm, a 2018 film directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker and based on the 2014 short film Bag Man also by Jonathan and Josh Baker.

Plot

The film directed by Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker follows the story of Jimmy (Jack Reynor) an ex-convict and his brother Eli Solinski (Myles Truitt) forced to go on the run from a criminal seeking revenge.

Kim: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Jack Reynor, Myles Truitt, Zoë Kravitz, James Franco, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, Jonathan Cherry, Romano Orzari, Ian Matthews. Below are the actors and their characters played.

Myles Truitt: Elijah “Eli” Solinski

Jack ReynorJimmy Solinski

Zoë Kravitz: Milly

Carrie Coon as Agent Morgan Hunter

Dennis Quaid: Hal Solinski

James Franco: Taylor Balik

Michael B. Jordan: Cleaner

Carleigh Beverly: Audrey

Romano Orzari: Lee Jacobs

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Kin live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9.15pm. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW.