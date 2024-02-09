There North Korea considers South Korea its main enemy and is ready to occupy it in case of emergency. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

“Define the South Korean puppets as the most harmful primary enemy and the main enemy and deciding on the occupation of their territory in case of emergency is a wise measure to ensure our country's security, future peace and stability,” Kim said, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) .

Preparations for war

Meanwhile, last December Kim apparently gave the order to “accelerate war preparations”, with his thoughts always turned to the nuclear program.

Kim would have “defined the tasks of the People's Army and the munitions, nuclear weapons and civil defense industries to further accelerate war preparations” during a meeting of the Workers' Party, as reported by the North Korean news agency KCNA.

For Kim, “the political and military situation” on the peninsula has become “serious” due to the “moves” of the United States and “its vassal forces” against North Korea that are “unprecedented in history”.