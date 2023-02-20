Home page politics

North Korea tests missiles again. Kim’s sister, Yo Jong, issues a warning to the US. The Pacific becomes a “shooting range”.

Pyongyang – North Korea launched two ballistic missiles in the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula early Monday (February 20). Shortly thereafter, the sister of rulers warned Kim Jong Unmore missiles would follow if the US doesn’t stop its military exercises with South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, one of the country’s top officials, told the state-run Korea Central News Agency KCNAthat the “Pacific Ocean would be used as a shooting range” if the USA continued to interfere. Among other things, CNN had reported on this.

North Korea fires again – Japan wants to call UN Security Council

Japan now wants to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this to reporters at his official residence on Monday. The two rockets were launched early in the morning (local time) from the western region of South Pyongan. They were flying towards the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea).

The missile tests were the second in three days. Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Saturday. This was the third such test in less than a year. In response, the U.S. held separate drills with South Korea and Japan on Sunday, North Korea was perceived as a provocation.

Nuclear exercises between the United States and South Korea are also planned for this week. There are reports that the allies will also hold military exercises on the Korean peninsula next month. North Korea on Friday warned of “unprecedented responses” to the drills if they go ahead.

North Korea fires missiles

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, both missiles were fired around 7 a.m. local time on Monday. The first rocket flew about 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers, the ministry said in a statement. The second rocket was launched about 10 minutes later at an altitude of about 50 kilometers and flew about 350 kilometers.

North Korea confirmed Monday’s shooting down, describing it as “an exercise involving a super-large multiple rocket launcher that is a means of a tactical nuclear attack.” According to KCNA, the country fired two 600mm multiple rocket launchers (MRL) – South Korea considers multiple rocket launchers larger than 600mm as ballistic missiles.

Kim’s sister threatens the “fanatics from the USA”

North Korea could be ready for more missile launches. Should Pyongyang perceive the presence of US forces in the region as a threat, it will take "appropriate measures", it said. Kim's sister threatened the "US fanatics" that they "will pay the price."