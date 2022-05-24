According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, the wanted man is accused of recruiting a cryptocurrency expert to try to help Pyongyang break the sanctions imposed by Washington.

The source added that “Alejando Cao de Bonos, who is 47 years old, used to introduce himself as a special envoy of the Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries to North Korea.”

The FBI suspects that the Spanish wanted “conspired” with an American cryptocurrency expert, Virgil Griffiths, to “illegally provide services in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to North Korea.”

The US office says the wanted Spanish man began organizing the “Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference” for North Korea as early as 2018.

The memo stated that “Cao de Pinos violated US sanctions by arranging a trip for a US cryptocurrency expert to North Korea in April 2019, with the aim of providing services to Kim Jong-un’s regime.”

It is suspected that Cao de Pinos obtained North Korea’s approval for the participation of the American expert in the conference, and then continued his moves by preparing for a second conference on digital currencies in the isolated country, in 2020.

A statement issued by the FBI indicates that the wanted Spaniard tried to hide these activities, including the participation of the American expert, from the American authorities.

Griffiths was arrested in November 2019, while reports speak of the arrest of another person called Christopher Eames, a British citizen, last February, in connection with the same matter.

And last April, Griffiths was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, accused of trying to provide assistance to North Korea to enable it to circumvent the sanctions imposed by Washington, due to its violation of the Charter of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The FBI statement stressed that the Spanish man and his partner, Ames, had not obtained any permission from the US Treasury or the Office of Foreign Assets Control to provide goods, services or technologies to North Korea.

In response to the arrest warrant, the Spanish wanted posted a picture of the “falafel sandwich” on Twitter, tweeting in a sarcastic tone: “I don’t know why everyone is looking for me,” then added, “I am in Jerusalem.”

In a subsequent tweet, he explained that he did not leave Spain because his passport was confiscated 6 years ago while the judiciary is looking into his file, then he denied being in Jerusalem, stressing that the falafel sandwich is real, because “the National Intelligence Center and the Civil Guard know that I am a vegetarian.”

Ames said in a previous statement to the British newspaper, “The Times”, that he was confident of his innocence from all the accusations attributed to him by the US authorities, adding that he had agreed to attend the 2019 conference in North Korea after reviewing the British Foreign Office’s guide on travel destinations.