The team Olympic medalist Joan Cardona’s Kimpton Hotels has been proclaimed winner of the second act of the J70 Barcelona Winter Seriesheld this weekend in the waters of Barcelona under the organization of the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona (RCNB). With outstanding participation and a very high competitive level, the regatta concluded with an exciting final day after three days of competition and a total of six races completed under various wind conditions.

On Friday, the competition began with a postponement due to lack of wind. However, throughout the afternoon the conditions improved and only one test could be held. The Ratsey & Lapthorn team of Gonzalo Romagosa and Aleix Fernández won this round, followed closely by Diva of Kai-Uwe Hollweg and Hang Ten with Jorge Martínez Doreste at the helm.

On Saturday, weather conditions improved significantly, allowing three tests to be completed. On this day, the German Diva showed themselves to be the most outstanding team, achieving a 2, 2 and a 10, which allowed them to take the lead in the provisional general classification. Hang Ten and Kimpton Hotels were the other big stars of the day, with very competitive results that left them tied for second position.

On Sunday, wind conditions were more complicated, allowing only one test to be completed. Despite the difficulties, Kimpton Hotels stood firm and achieved a favorable result that allowed it to secure the final victory of the event, with a total of 23 points. Hang Ten and Diva finished tied with 24 points.









HSN Sailing Team by Luis Martínez Doreste and Bodega Can Marlés by Lucia Pombo García complete the top 5 of this second act, reflecting the quality and competitiveness that is being experienced every day.

This second act has been a great success for the international J70 fleetwhich continues to show a high level of competition in each test.

After the second act, the Barcelona Winter Series is led with ease by the Hang Ten. Completing the provisional podium are Bodega Can Marlés and Lady in Red.

The regatta has had the participation of prominent international sailors, including the Olympic medalist Joan Cardona, the world champion Rayco Tabares and the oceanic sailor Roberto “Chuny” Bermúdez de Castroamong others, who have offered a high-level show during these three days of competition.

The Barcelona Winter Series will continue next January with the third actwhich promises to continue adding excitement and challenges for the participating teams. This is a regatta organized by the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona and is sponsored by Engel&Völkers and Renting Ribs, in addition to the collaboration of Estrella Damm, Veri, Diputació de Barcelona and J70.