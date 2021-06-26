Berlin (DPA)

Presnel Kimpembe defended Kylian Mbappe, his colleague in the French national team, after he was criticized by former player Jerome Rotten, who called him “selfish” after failing to score any goal so far in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”.

Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain star, has not scored or assisted any goal so far, during the three matches that the French roosters played in the tournament, but the team qualified for the last 16 after a draw with Hungary and Portugal and a victory over Germany.

There have been eight chances for Mbappe in the tournament so far, the most opportunities for any player in the ranks of the French national team, but he shot among these opportunities only three times on goal.

Only three players during the group stage of the continental championship got more chances than Mbappe without scoring, and they are Gerard Moreno with 9 chances, Burak Yilmaz and Martin Braithwaite with 10 chances each.

Mbappe did not manage to score in his last four matches with the French national team, and Rotten, the former Saint-Germain player, indicated that Mbappe’s selfishness, “22 years,” hindered his performance.

“There is no problem with Mbappe being the leader on the field, but away from the field it bothers me,” Rotten told RMC Sport. He added: “I don’t think Didier Deschamps can handle it anymore and it’s becoming a problem, it’s amazing that Kylian is allowed to do so many things, his arrogance is excessive and that’s a problem.”

But Kimpembe is not worried about Mbappe’s performance and sees it as a matter of time, before he can score again.

And he indicated during a press conference today, Saturday, before France’s match against Switzerland in the European Round of 16: There is still a long way to go in the tournament.

He added: “Scoring will not be a problem for him, he supplies the rest of the team with balls, creates a lot of chances.”

He concluded by saying: He does not score, but he plays a role in the team’s offensive performance and is happy to help others, this is the most important thing for the team, results are the most important thing.