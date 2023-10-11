Barcelona is trying to go back to what it was. With Xavi at the helm they won LaLiga last season and in the current one they are showing moments of good play, although there is still some irregularity.
However, the issue of money has meant that the Barcelona club has been forced to reject several of the best in the world because they do not have the resources to sign them.
One of these cases is that of Joshua Kimmich: the German containment player tired of the countless changes within Bayern Munich sought his departure from the club this summer, for which his legal team offered him to the board of directors of Barcelona, club where the German wants to continue his career. The issue of money led to the club’s rejection upon the arrival of containment, however, his name and his insistence on being part of the work of his idol, Xavi Hernández, keep him on the line of desire.
Joshua’s contract ends in 2025, he has no desire to renew, so if Bayern Munich does not sell him this summer, the next one will leave as a free agent. Thus, it is expected that the Bavarian club will put its current captain up for sale starting in June with a lower price than what he is really worth, a fact that could benefit the Catalans, as long as the financial figures remain in line. progress. Today the signing is still far away.
#Kimmich #linked #Barcelona