After turbulent weeks, Joshua Kimmich extended his contract at FC Bayern. In the SZ interview, he explains why he took a lot of time for his decision. He talks about the role of coach Kompany – and an unfortunate Deadline.

Shortly before the end of the conversation in Munich-Grünwald, Joshua Kimmich’s wife Lina comes by. She wants to discuss a few more ideas regarding the common foundation, and it is neither to be overlooked nor ignore that the Kimmichs feel comfortable in Munich. And yet it was by no means sure until a few days ago that the family stayed in the city.