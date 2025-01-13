A new football year has begun and of course FC Bayern also has big, global plans again. The record champions will move between Säbener Straße, the Arena in Fröttmaning and the vastness of America in the coming months, so the public can look forward to FC Bayern in all situations. In the league, the Munich team only annoy Leverkusen, in the Champions League the goal is the final in their home stadium – and then there is the Club World Cup in the summer.
Enough reasons to start the SZ sports podcast year with Bayern. In the premiere broadcast in 2025, presenter Jonas Beckenkamp welcomes football talk experts Christof Kneer and Sebastian Fischer for a brief outlook: What’s next in terms of contract extensions in Munich? How annoying are these Leverkusen players and why and with what results did coach Kompany adapt his style of play?
Contract negotiations at FC Bayern
:Kimmich lets the public share his thoughts on the future
While talks with Sané are not a priority for the club, attention is focused on Kimmich: Before he signs, the strategist wants to see that Bayern guarantees an eleven that meets the highest demands – the retention of a teammate is particularly important to him.
The Football podcast South German newspaper appears every Monday on current football topics. You can find the football podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Audio Now and all other common podcast apps. In this text we explain how you can listen to our podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts at: www.sz.de/podcast. You can reach the editorial team of this podcast via [email protected].
#Kimmich #Musialas #expiring #contracts #Unusual #situation #Bavaria
Leave a Reply