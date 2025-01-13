A new football year has begun and of course FC Bayern also has big, global plans again. The record champions will move between Säbener Straße, the Arena in Fröttmaning and the vastness of America in the coming months, so the public can look forward to FC Bayern in all situations. In the league, the Munich team only annoy Leverkusen, in the Champions League the goal is the final in their home stadium – and then there is the Club World Cup in the summer.