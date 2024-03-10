Oscar presenter read message published by former US president during the ceremony

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke with former US President Donald Trump after the Republican posted a criticism of his work as host of the ceremony.

Trump posted on his Truth social network profile that there has never been an Oscar host as bad as Kimmel and that they should “get rid of” from him. The message was read live at the ceremony.

Kimmel responded: “Thank you, President Trump. Thanks for watching, I'm surprised you're… isn't it past time for you to be arrested?”. The presenter made a pun with the expression “bed time”, used in the sentence “isn't past your bed time” –which, in Portuguese, means “Isn’t it past time for you to go to sleep?”.

Instead of saying "bed time", Kimmel said "jail time" – making a pun about Trump potentially being arrested.

