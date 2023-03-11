F1 drivers come and go. One knows how to stop and will continue to drive in F1 until the age of 42, the other takes it a bit easier and drives a race here and there. Kimi Räikkönen and Jenson Button fall into the latter category. This year, Räikkönen and Button are even on the grid together at NASCAR.

Räikkönen made his NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen last year. At one point he was eighth, but ultimately did not finish due to a crash. This year he will participate for the second time. That is what the Finnish driver does with the Project91 team (you can see Kimi’s car above). In addition to Räikkönen, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button is also on the NASCAR grid.

Button will drive for Rick Ware Racing Ford at the Circuit of the Americas, the street circuit in Chicago and track layout in Indianapolis. Don’t forget that Button will also be competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a NASCAR car. The Brit says he is very much looking forward to driving in the race series, but also sees some challenges.

Button and Räikkönen on NASCAR

“Of course, racing in a cup car is very different from what I’m used to. It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and, quite simply, no downforce. It has a sequential gearbox where you have to play with the throttle, so there’s a lot to learn in a very short span of time. […] The most important thing for me is to enjoy it. I want to feel comfortable in the car, knowing that I can get as much out of the car as anyone else. The result is the result and we will see what happens.’

Räikkönen – as you might expect – needs fewer words: ‘I had a great time in NASCAR. There is a lot to learn in a short time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I know, so there isn’t a big learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do it as well as possible.’ Ah yes, Räikkönen’s last win was at COTA in 2018. That must be a good omen, right?