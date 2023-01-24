kimi ni todoke is a shōjo manga written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina. got an adaptation to anime which had two seasons, as well as a series live action and a movie. The anime finally came to Netflix and that is why we present you with some things that you might want to pay more attention to now that you see her again.

Source: Studio IG

The implications of kimi ni todoke

The work is a very tender installment full of comic moments, but It allows you to recognize the responsibility in affective ties, the importance of communication, provides a more punctual opening to empathy and even recognizes the development of securitythe strength and path of a protagonist who grows in all aspects with the help of her new ties.

Roughly, kimi ni todoke follows Sawako, a young woman with a very kind heart. She strives to fit in, develop, and interact with others. However, she is an introvert, and because of this she has a bit of an aloof aura. Because of this, the others fail to understand it —it must be clarified that they don’t even try, although that is another matter. Given this scenario, she will fall into the typical ridicule for her personality.

Nevertheless, Kazehaya, a young man who is just as nice as her – only in an extroverted format – He will start getting closer to you. This will open up a world of possibilities for both of you and for all the people around you.

Source: Studio IG

Both will generate more bonds and learn to take care of the “little” things to have healthy relationships. They will grow as individuals and enjoy the rocky road.

About the work

Sleeve:

The manga was published in Sheuisha’s Bessatsu Margaret magazine from 2005 to 2017. It brought together a total of thirty volumes that compile the 125 chapters. Later, between 2018 and 2022, a spin-off called Kimi ni Todoke Bangai-hen: Unmei no Hito.

Anime:

The anime adaptation of kimi ni todoke was run by Studios IG which delivered two seasons. The first had 25 episodes, while the second only had 13. They were broadcast in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

Film—Live action:

Source: Netflix

Released in 2015, it was directed by Naoto Kumazawa and starred Mikako Taba and Haruma Miura. Nevertheless, a new Netflix live action production was announced for 2023. This will feature the participation of Sara Minami and Ouji Suzuka who will give life to Sawako and Kazehaya respectively. This time, Takehiko Shinjou and Takeo Kikuchi will be in charge of the project.

The characters of Kimi ni Todoke

Kuronuma Sawako

She is a very innocent and kind introverted girl. You will slowly be able to forge bonds that will help you implement assertive communication. At first, Sawako has trouble clarifying things that others say about her, though she always tries to settle things in the most peaceful, respectful, and kind way. In fact, even if she does affect her in any way, she puts others before herself. However, along the way she will learn the limits in these types of situations.

Little by little, Sawako will build her happiness in the company and support of her friends, while also revealing to herself the kind of person she is, what she needs, and what she must do to acquire it.

Source: Studio IG

kazehaya shouta

Kazehaya is a very cheerful, friendly and outgoing young man. His energy is so abundant that he makes everyone appreciate him without really trying. Kazehaya faces things bravely. He also seeks the well-being of all, but in a healthy way, since he knows how to prioritize and coordinate his affections in a responsible way.

It will change together with Sawako, while They encourage each other to improve their relationships and make important decisions for the future.

Chizuru Yoshida

She will become friends with Sawako, She is a very athletic girl who has Ryu as her best friend. —they have known each other since childhood— and Yano as a best friend.

She is a very funny young woman who has a crush on Ryu’s brother. However, first love does not always find the best conditions to flourish, and as in everything, sometimes immaturity of vision or emotion prevent us from seeing what we want and need, even if it is in front of us.

Source: Studio IG

ryu sanada

He is Kazehaya’s and Chizuru’s best friend. He is a very serious young man who takes care of his friends while playing baseball in an impressive way. Ryu is in love with Chizuru, he will look for a way to clarify and express his feelings while helping her deal with the weight of her future and her broken heart.

Ayane Yano

Yano is a very kind person but critical enough not to let others hurt her. She is the one who knows the most about affections, although that is not why she is doing very well in it. She will go through very unstable times, but she will slowly make good decisions and learn from her friends as she seeks to help them improve together.

At some point he will fall in love with his teacher, despite having gone out with more people, he will feel a very particular connection, after this chapter in his life, he will see the vast world with different eyes.

Source: Studio IG

Kazuichi “Pin” Arai

He is a teacher who knows Kazehaya since he was little, that is why he is always on the lookout for him.

However, even if it doesn’t seem like it, He is very committed to his students.. Probably that strange closeness, which oscillates between a responsible interest and his carefree and festive character, is what will intrigue Yano.

Ume “Kurumi” Kurumizawa

She’s Sawako’s “rival”, if we can put it that way, because at the end of the day, Kazehaya doesn’t have a special interest in her. When the girl tries to create a misunderstanding, she will have to deal with the consequences of a selfish decision. However, little by little, the development of her character will make us understand a bit about Kurumi’s pain and longing.

Source: Studio IG

To the end we will realize everything he has in common with Sawako and in the way they can deal with the feelings they share for Kazehaya while forging ones with each other.

We recommend: A slight romantic bullying – five anime titles in which they bother the senpai

Kimi ni Todoke’s proposal

Although it seems that kimi ni todoke It is a simple high school love anime, the truth is that it goes much further. However, we must recognize that, of course, the vertebra of romantic love is what guides the story —even more so after the screen adaptation—.

The manga follows the entire cast who must face the expectation of their roles in society as they deal with what they want to do. —or with what they think they want to do, full of fear— coupled with the prospect that this decision could bring them a difficult future. In addition, they will also have to balance their school projection of university life with their relationships that they will struggle to maintain.

Source: Studio IG

Giving develops each of the young people who deal with the relationships they have with others —from the affections and the need to maintain them— together with what they have or want to do to survive.

The essence of the work

kimi ni todoke is an anime that prioritizes the need for communication and maturity in the consolidation of affections —of any kind— through respect and awareness of minimal damage. The characters interact with empathy and affection, which is why the dedication is perceived as full of kindness and joy, even in difficult times.

Source: Studio IG

Kazehaya’s freshness—rightly, Sawako recognizes the concept from the first moment—permeates the entire delivery, while her impetus is what drives the narrative, resulting in a tender story full of pastel tones that can reach be very cold The merit of kimi ni todoke resides in his humanity, in the proposal to kindly face each of the obstacles of every day, while it also invites us to regulate our behavior even towards ourselves. That’s right, we must also be kind to ourselves.

We invite you to see again kimi ni todokeyou can probably learn more about the story at a new time in your life.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.