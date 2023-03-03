kimi ni todoke is a work of sleeve Written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, it narrates the growth of an introverted girl named Kuronuma Sawako who will slowly build an environment in which she will feel comfortable and happy. The manga has an adaptation to anime and a live action movie. In addition, in 2022 its live action series was announced for Netflix which will arrive at the end of March. Therefore, we give you details of the delivery and the end of the manga.

kimi ni todoke It has a love theme vertebra, both romantic and personal and brotherly. So it’s one of the warmer shōjo installments. However, much of this construction and recognition of love goes towards the introspection of the protagonist, since she not only recognizes and builds herself, but also expands and communicates what she needs and wants throughout the story. .

In addition, another of the important faces is that everything the main cast will think about their future from an adolescent context that is beginning to mature. They will make decisions to place themselves in the adult world in a way that satisfies them.

kimi ni todoke proposes that individuality can coexist with a couple, regardless of the goals they personally pursue: love is the will to structure.

Kimi Ni Todoke live action will be released on Netflix

kimi ni todoke live action format will hit the Netflix catalog on March 30, 2023. However, the number of chapters that it will have has not yet been revealed. Despite this, thanks to the trailer we can see that at least will adapt the same as the first season of the anime which was released in 2009.

The first season of the anime kimi ni todoke adapted up to the 7th volume of the manga, while the second season took material from the 11th volume, up to the 44th chapter.

The cast of the live action

The cast of the series is as follows:

Sarah Minami (Ride or Die, The Good Father) is Sawako Kuronuma

Oji Suzuka (The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye, live-action Horimiya, Hoshizora no Mukō no Kuni) is Shota Kazehaya

Kaito Sakurai plays Ryū Sanada

Rinka Kumada plays Ayane Yano

Riho Nakamura as Chizuru Yoshida

Naho Toda as Yōko Kuronuma

Hiroyuki Hirayama as Kitao Kuronuma

Shōhei Miura as Kazuichi Arai

Atsuhiro Inukai as Toru Sanada, Ryū’s older brother, who Chizuru has a crush on

Kanon as Ume Kurumizawa, the “antagonist”

Jin Suzuki as Kento Miura, Sawako’s partner who will cause some trouble

Kōsuke Suzuki as Soichi “Joe” Jonouchi, a funny classmate

The end of Kimi Ni Todoke

You have to accept it the love It is a secondary issue and we notice it more when we have very specific issues to attend to. That’s life, but of course the love —even its failure— it helps us sustain ourselves and grow.

no need to misunderstandJust because it’s secondary doesn’t mean it’s less important. What it implies is that it needs the main structure to work.

In kimi ni todoke It is raised a bit like that, in a sweet, firm and very clear way. Sometimes, love and its romantic way of appearing simulate a total destruction of our ways and routines. Some people fear being circumcised in love because they feel they could lose their autonomy and even sole responsibility for their own lives.

Of course, there are times when love ends with such twists. Suffocation. However, there are much more plural loves and not because they are devoted they are less autonomous. This is one of the teachings of Kimi Ni Todoke.

The protagonist Sawako is able to recognize herself and make choices about herself and how she socializes with others in light of what she wants. He lives this path —which requires a lot of his energy— in the company of his friends and his partner.

kimi ni todoke brings the proposal of build self-love next to those who love you and the possibilities of forging yourself with help. Eye, not with dependency.

And everything we mentioned in the paragraphs above is supported at the end of Kimi ni Todoke.

The path that each Kimi Ni Todoke couple finds: Kuronuma Sawako and Kazehaya Shota

The protagonists are afraid of leaving high school, and although At first they plan to study in the same city, towards the end, Sawako will decide to go to a different placeseparating himself from all his friends. They will all go to different places.

In fact, who he will live with will be Kurumi, the main antagonist of the story. Both girls want to be teachers of young children.

For his part, Kazehaya will have to defend his career decision to his parents and will also move.

However, Sawako and Kazehaya will decide to maintain their relationship and will find a way to escape momentarily to see each other, when there are opportunities that do not affect too much. They will even maintain virtual contact.

The manga allows us to see how they build more intimate moments of their relationship as a couple and how they point to the future at all times. So, With the last chapter, we understand that they are ready to maintain and guide their love towards a sustainable future. Without neglecting your personal individuality and your work goals.

The eclipsing end of Chizuru Yoshida and Ryu Sanada

Chizuru will not only realize the great love that she built over time for Ryū, but by his side you will find what you really want to do. Despite the fact that at first this does not seem appropriate from the system that dictates that one must graduate.

Chizuru will want to have a ramen shop, just like Ryū’s family. So she will choose to stay in her hometown and learn from Mr. Sanada, with whom she shares a great bond since she was little.

On the other hand, Ryū makes a big decision, with equally immeasurable fear. He wants to be a professional baseball player and will have to go far away to become a professional. However, Chizuru and Ryū have the will to sustain their long-distance relationship, just like the main couple in Kimi Ni Todoke.

Yano-chin is quite a discovery

For his part, Yano will decide that he can no longer maintain the supposed relationship with Kento. She will be the one with the most romantic introspection. She will realize that she is very much in love with her dramatic teacher and she will have the courage to let him know. The final of it you will have to interpret it on your own.

Kimi Ni Todoke: a luminous love

The end of kimi ni todoke It is structured with a very firm kindness. Each character will seek individual happiness while sharing their life with their romantic partner. The work stands out because it maintains the harmony of what it intends to communicate and does not lose sight of it for a moment, in addition to the fact that it manages to make a proposal with great delicacy and depth.

One can grow, (re)build and (re)know oneself in the company of love while also acquiring the ability to love fully. kimi ni todoke corroborates this company without losing autonomy and without becoming dependent on love itself.

