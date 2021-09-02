It was never intended to please or ruffle the press Kimi Raikkonen, who became a character – and what a character, in this poverty of recognizable characters in F1 – practically without his knowledge. And certainly this attitude of his is reflected in the space that the local press dedicated to the 2007 world champion on the day after the announcement of his retirement – granted yes, but still a farewell. Sports newspapers did not find space in their respective front pages so full of football, with some splash of volleyball and golf. The only exception is the sports insert of National newspaper, which dedicates a panel on the cover.

It doesn’t do better in the newspapers. For example the Corriere della Sera reserve a paragraph at the top of the fourth sports page, after football, vuelta, MotoGP, volleyball, golf, with less space than the Paralympics and athletics. The same Milanese newspaper, in its online version just below the announcement of the withdrawal links a piece in which it is recalled that in 2013 the Finn was drunk for 16 days in a row.







Previous







Next



There Gazzetta dello Sport, on the double page destined today for engines, dedicates 3/4 of the space to the interview with Maverick Vinales and 1/4 to Raikkonen’s retirement. The online version of the rosea this morning drowns the news behind an in-depth study on Hamilton’s looks, on the 20 years of the first success of the ‘hot’ Ruben Xaus and an interview with Susie Wolff who talks about her life with Toto.







Previous







Next



On the other hand, a whole page is dedicated to Corriere dello Sport, with an editorial that ’emotionally’ retraces Raikkonen’s trajectory in Formula 1. A half page instead for QN, with Leo Turrini who drew a beautiful portrait of his friend Kimi: “The last world champion with Ferrari leaves. […] He was a great driver, but above all a great team man, […] it has always been flawless on a professional and human level, in spite of a long propensity for the bottle. He also fought against alcohol. And he won. […] Beloved by fans in every corner of the planet, Kimi for his hostile character to any compromise, he never enjoyed the sympathy of the powerful. For those who did not understand the truth of F1 very well, it was often easy to contrast it negatively with the figure of Fernando Alonso. […]”.

To conclude the review, a ‘pill’ at the bottom right on The print, not even a line up The Republic.