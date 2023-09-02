Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his FIA Formula 2 debut in 2024, when he will race for the Prema team in the Formula 1 preparatory class at the age of 18.

The news circulated in the Monza paddock, home of the 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, right on the weekend in which Mercedes announced the two-year renewal of its title drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Although the two Britons have signed a contract that will bind them to Mercedes until the end of 2025, in Brackley they firmly believe in the abilities of their young talent, one of the brightest and brightest stars of the three-pointed star academy and, in perspective, of the entire panorama of minor categories.

Another aspect that is probably very important in the choice made by the German manufacturer is the introduction of the new F2 single-seater, which will make its debut next year. At that point Antonelli will start on a par with all the others, at least in terms of understanding the new vehicle that was presented two days ago at the Monza International Circuit.

Andrea will join the Prema team, which this year lines up the Danish Frederic Vesti and the British Oliver Bearman, thus completely skipping Formula 3. The news was launched by the Italiaracing website and Motorsport.com was able to confirm the anticipation through the own sources.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mumbai Falcons Racing Photo by: Formula Regional Middle East Championship

The Italian team has not yet made any announcements about Antonelli joining in 2024, but it’s only a matter of time. Meanwhile, the driver born in 2006 is still involved with the Prema team in the European Regional Formula, in which during this season he has so far collected three victories (Spa, Mugello and Le Castellet) and 4 second places, for a total of 187 points in the standings which at the moment project him into first position with 6 points ahead of his first rival, the Norwegian and contemporary Martinius Stenshorne of the R-Ace GP team.

Andrea Antonelli, son of Marco, former driver and now owner of the AKM Motorsport team, has been part of the Mercedes Junior Team since 2019. He made his single-seater debut in 2021 with the Prema team in Italian Formula 4, to then win the category and Formula 4 German (ADAC) the following year.

During this season he has already won the Formula Regional Middle East with 3 victories, 2 poles, 5 fastest laps, 7 podiums and 192 total points and, as mentioned, leads the European Formula Regional standings with 187 points. Also this year he made his debut in the Italian GT (Sprint Cup) with the AKM Motorsport team signing a victory, a pole, 2 fastest laps and 2 podiums in just 2 races held at the Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico. On that occasion, the young Andrea Kimi drove a Mercedes SLS AMG from his father’s team.

The step from Formula Regional to FIA F2 will be very important for the young Italian. But Andrea Kimi has already shown not only that he has the right skills to make it, but also work ethic and intelligence. Qualities that could help him absorb the shock of the double jump in a reasonably short time. Mercedes believes it. All that remains is to wait for the response of the track.