Here comes the ‘bombshell news’

The official announcement had been in the air for several weeks, even before the arithmetic victory in the European Formula Regional championship with one race to spare. Now, a few hours after the conclusion of the final round in Hockenheim, the PRESS confirmed the rumors: Andrea Kimi Antonelli will debut in Formula 2 in 2024. The 17-year-old from Bologna, protégé of Toto Wolff in the Mercedes Junior Team, will thus skip Formula 3 to move directly to the highest cadet category of Formula 1, once again with the Grisignano di Zocco team, with which he achieved success in the already cited continental series.

An amazing career awaiting its debut

After five titles won in just two years (Italian F4, German F4, FIA Motorsport Games and Formula Regional Middle East and Europe), to which are added the previous continental successes in karting, the conditions proved sufficient to make the great leap of quality in Formula 2. Antonelli will begin his new adventure this year ad Abu Dhabihome to the final round of the 2023 F2 championship and the post-season testingscheduled for the end of November.

No expectations

A great achievement for the Bolognese, who has long been a leading talent in Italian motorsport, who commented on his promotion as follows: “I am very happy with this opportunity – declared in the official PREMA press release – from Formula Regional to Formula 2 it will be a huge leap. I am aware that it will be very challenging because the level is really high. It will be a new car, for me and for the others, but it will still be tough. I don’t want to create expectations, I will try to learn as much as possible in the tests to be ready for the first race, have fun as always and do a good job. I am happy to continue working with PRESSbecause I started my single-seater career with them and I am my second family. I like working with them.”

🚨DRIVER ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Antonelli graduates to FIA Formula 2 after winning 2023 FRECA Championship 🙏🤩 📰 Italian racer stays with PREMA for third consecutive year ↘️https://t.co/p8K30pY98D#F2 #PremaZone #FRECA #DriverAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/7DpX3yQ2iI — PREMA (@PREMA_Team) October 23, 2023

The pride of PREMA

Other statements came from Rene RosinPREMA Team Principal: “We are proud to welcome Kimi to our FIA Formula 2 team – he added – he has been with us since the beginning, so we not only know him well, but we are also particularly proud of what he managed to achieve in his first two years full-time in single-seaters. Kimi is a talented driver and a great team man, so we can’t wait to see what the 2024 season has in store for us and are focused on helping him make the step up as smoothly as possible.”