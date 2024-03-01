How Kimi Antonelli's debut in F2 went

14th place on arrival for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F2 in a weekend compromised with yesterday's Qualifying which saw both Prema cars relegated to the last rows of the starting grid. However, the Italian rookie preceded his teammate Oliver Bearman at the finish line, setting the third 'fast' lap on the softest tires after making the pit stop (in Bahrain, even in the F2 Sprint Race, some teams opt for pit stops in the pits).

Antonelli commented on his debut in the F1 antechamber as follows: “My first run of the weekend didn't go too bad, I think we handled it pretty well. With the Prime tires we managed to keep the pace with the riders in front of us. After changing tires and switching to Options, I think our pace was competitive. Switching to Options and changing tires was a gamble that didn't fully pay off. I think with a couple more laps I would have been able to fight my way into the lead top 10. Overall, I think I had a good experience today, which will prove useful for tomorrow's race“.

In F3 Gabriele Miniwho started tenth, recovered a few positions, finishing in seventh place in the sprint, just a few thousandths from sixth: “I started from tenth place. My goal was to collect good points and avoid penalties ahead of tomorrow's Feature Race. I think we did well and achieved our goal. I struggled to find the rhythm in the first laps, then things improved. As soon as my rivals went into crisis with the thermal degradation of the tyres, I went on the attack. I'm sorry I missed out on sixth place by four thousandths, but one point doesn't change the world“.