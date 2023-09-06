A more Italian F2 in 2024?

In a potentially decisive weekend for the fate of the championship Formula 2thanks to the withdrawal of Vesti and the 2nd place of Pourchaire (who increased his advantage over the Dane), the cadet category of the Circus it was also at the center of attention for a potential driver market operation for next season. According to what was reported in the preview by the newspaper Italiaracing.netIndeed, Andrea Kimi Antonelli he could already race in F2 in 2024 in a season that will inaugurate a new technical cycle for the cadet series given that the new ground effect single-seater will make its debut.

Priority to the Regional Formula

For the moment, an official confirmation has not yet arrived from Toto Wolffwho still wants to evaluate the performance of the promising young Italian motorsport in the last four races of the European category, starting with the one scheduled for this weekend in Austria.

No rush for Wolff

In the meeting with the media over the weekend in Monza, Wolff expressed himself as follows on the future of Antonelli, who has achieved all his successes with single-seaters at the wheel of the PREMA: “We all hope that Andrea can have a great career – he has declared – but there is always the risk that if too much hype is created around a young driver, and don’t leave him alone to do something. He’s in Formula Regional and dominated F4 solidly last year. He won those championships, along with other successes in karting, and leads this category. Let’s see how this season goes, then we’ll decide together what to dotogether with his father, for next year and in which direction to go, but I’m happy that there is an Italian in the starting blocks for a great career”.

Why isn’t Antonelli already in F3?

Having joined the Mercedes Junior Team in 2018, many have wondered why Antonelli did not move directly to Formula 3, skipping Formula Regional, a bit like Oliver Bearman always did with the PRESS, a team that could welcome the Bolognese back into the preparatory categories of F1. A question he’d answered before Rene RosinTeam Manager of the Venetian house: “It may be an opportunity, but Kimi is still 16 years old – he said at the beginning of the year – he won’t be ready for Formula 1 in two years, so it’s best to do everything step by stepdoing the right things step by step and being able to test, because once you get to Formula 3 and Formula 2 you can’t test anymore. Formula Regional is the correct choice to do a good number of kilometres, with two qualifying and two races per event, thus preparing for the future. You arrive in Formula 3 and you do well, you move on to Formula 2 and you’re good, but then you don’t have the age or experience to go to Formula 1. You just need to do what it takes to grow mentally and physically”.