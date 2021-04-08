At present, and due to its popularity, there are many articles inspired by the characters of Kimetsu no yaiba. They are available from Tanjirou Y Nezuko kamado, as well as Zenitsu Agatsuma or Inosuke Hashibira.

But a great favorite of many is precisely Nezuko. There are several products based on it, and especially figures. In that sense, there are several types, with many sizes and shapes, ideal for collecting.

A figure of Nezuko from Kimetsu no Yaiba very faithful to the character

Even those of the series that are not officially authorized are not lacking. But the one we share with you now is one of the largest that has been seen.

In this one it is possible to see her coming out of the box that her brother Tanjirou usually carried on his back. To be able to enter there, it is necessary that you decrease your size and do it crouching. Still, it stands out for its dimensions. It is a product manufactured by the company F: NEX which will be out in several months.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tourist anime fans are going to a strange location

This figure of Nezuko kamado from Kimetsu no yaiba It stands 440mm tall, while the accompanying case measures 645mm.

While the statuette is made of polyresin, where it is housed it is made of parts of PVC, ABS, iron and other materials. It is a faithful replica of how it appears in the manga and anime.

Now how much is this item worth? Well, no less than 399,300 yen, excluding shipping and tax.

This product stands out for its size, as well as its price

At the current exchange rate they would be $ 3,750 dollars and approximately $ 73 thousand 436 pesos. Your reservations will open on July 15 of this year, and only one can be purchased per customer.

We do not know how much it would cost to import such an item, although on a certain site they are handling a very high price. Is offering it for $ 119 thousand 999 pesos in biweekly payments. Here one might wonder if there are no other options to buy it.

This figure of Nezuko kamado from Kimetsu no yaiba can be purchased through the website of F: NEX. We do not know if by chance there are shipments to Mexico and other Latin American countries through this online store.

As for its departure date, it is planned for January 2022. When it comes to this type of article, it is best to approach a customs agent and know all the necessary procedures so that it arrives without problems.

Sources [1][2].



