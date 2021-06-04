Many fans of Koyoharu Gotouge they were very excited when they found out that Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba would have a game which would be developed by the extraordinary team of CyberConnect2.

That game, Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicle – It has already presented a good part of the characters that you can use, however, they are still missing, as well as several details that are not yet revealed at this time.

Among those details comes the appearance of an additional version for three popular characters in the series: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado and Giyu Tomioka. The important question is how they will look.

If you pay attention to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no YaibaAt the end of some episodes we find a school spin-off where we see the characters studying. These moments are really funny and many of the followers of the series appreciate them for how they are.

On the other hand, this will not be a second appearance for Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado and Giyu TomiokaThey are characters with unique abilities that will change the way you use these heroes.

Will Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicle come to the west?

It is worth emphasizing that the launch is not confirmed yet Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicle – in our region. Now, that does not mean that you will not be able to get it, because at least in Asia a version with double and English subtitles will be sold.

Get this title, which will publish Sega In Asia, it can be a bit complicated, however, there are enough places where you can order it, so it is just that you start looking or someone announces that we will see it on this side of the Pacific Ocean.

Nothing else to remember, this is the cast of characters that Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicle – will have: Tanjiro Kamado (Breath of the water), Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kocho, Kyojuro Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura), and Murata.

