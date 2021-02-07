Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train It is the highest grossing film of all time in Japan. Worldwide, it has raised more than $ 388 million.

It seems that she is a candidate to compete in any category of awards, and incidentally, win them. But there is one that has already lost, and that came to light these days. Who beat him is another animated film, and it’s about Violet Evergarden: The Movie from Kyoto Animation.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie triumphed

The numbers achieved by this tape are much more modest. Until January 14, he had $ 20.2 million raised at Japanese box offices.

However, it became the best movie of 2020 on the video platform. Tik Tok. That was what the official account highlighted in Twitter from Filmarks. In second place was Kimetsu no yaiba, which is made by ufotable, and third, Parasite from the director Bong joon-ho.

After those mentioned above there are other productions in a year of ‘lean cows’ due to the infamous coronavirus. How do you decide which is the best movie? In this case, a panel of judges is not used.

Tik Tok collaborated with Filmarks, which collects opinions of thousands of people about films, either with real or animated actors, in addition to the typical dramas. So it was the fans who determined the winning film.

Perhaps the most emblematic thing about this recognition for Violet Evergarden: The Movie is that it is a sample of the recovery of Kyoto Animation.

That is after the atrocious attack they suffered a few years ago, in which many of the company’s talents perished. As they say out there, the studio now ‘rises from the ashes’ like a phoenix, to continue to fascinate many animation fans with its great creations.

It’s without doubt that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train it will continue to break grossing records, and it truly deserves it.

The animation work of ufotable is great, and the story conceived by Koyoharu Gotōge it is exciting and endearing. Many fans are waiting for the moment to see her in the West.

But Violet Evergarden: The Movie It also deserves attention, and this first place will help promote it.

