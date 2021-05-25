It was Wario64 that he shared in his social media what Rengoku, the demon hunter of Kimetsu no yaiba, is now available through Amazon. This character reached its highest point of popularity thanks to the movie Mugen train, where he serves as a teacher, protagonist and hero. So, this type of official merchandise available is appreciated.

From the trailer of Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train We knew it would be one of the most successful movies of 2020. But, no one expected an anime movie to become one of the highest grossing movies ever. Currently, it has remained in the top 10 for 5 weeks you continue on Mexico and in Latin America has already managed to collect more than 1 million tickets sold.

The best figure of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku

On Kimetsu no yaiba, we met Rengoku thanks to the anime series in its first arcs. He is part of the special team of the company Demon hunters, the Pillars. His breathing is that of flame and with his skill in battle he can fight demons of the highest rank, being blessed with power since he was a child.

This figure looks incredibly detailed, it shows the hero wearing his typical company costume, brandishing his nichiri sword with his breath of flame. Unfortunately, the figure of Rengoku from Kimetsu no yaiba already found out of stock to preorder. So, it only remains to wait until there are more in stock:

