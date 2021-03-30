Via your official account, Konnichiwa Fest announced all the countries to which the long-awaited film will arrive Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train.

Even though they had made the official announcement of their coming to Mexico and Latin America On March 17, there had been no confirmation about the full list of cinemas and countries it will reach.

Which countries will Kimetsu no Yaiba reach?

The full list of countries so far it is: Mexico (you can do your presale now), Guatemala, Honduras, The Savior, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil.

However, on the official website they point out that depending on the laws of each country and its restrictions due to the pandemic, the premiere dates may change and more countries may even be added to the premiere.

What is the film about?

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train tells the story of Tanjiro kamado and his friends from the Demon Slayer Corps that next to Kyojuro rengoku will investigate the mysterious disappearances in the “Infinite Train”.

Little do they know that Enmu, one of the members of the Twelve Demonic Moons, He is also on board and has set a trap for them. We will see one of the most shocking battles of the saga with an ending that we long to see animated.

The phenomenon of Kimetsu no yaiba became the highest grossing anime feature film in history, ahead of titles such as Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki who had been at the top for almost 20 years.

In the same announcement, the distributor also commented that it is “the opportunity to show where they want to see more anime in cinema.” This may be the push for more films to reach Mexico and Latin America.

We recommend you read:



