Currently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now available in Netflix in Latin Spanish. However, this version can only be seen in the United States, where the series joined the catalog of this service weeks ago.

Luckily, it seems that it will soon reach this platform in Mexico and other Latin American countries. That’s what comes out on social media. Screenshots of that information have started to appear.

Kimetsu no Yaiba is on Netflix, but not in Latin America

Among the details mentioned is that it will be available on April 1, and it is the first season. Here it should be noted that it is not that Netflix knew there would be another, but it is that generally adds the above to almost all anime.

But in case you were not aware, the continuation is already confirmed, which will be released this year. However, it is better to get used to the idea that it will take a long time to reach this service.

Giyu Tomioka will be in the game of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In charge of directing the dubbing work of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he was Marc winslow, and the company responsible was Universal Cinergía Dubbing.

This is a dubbing production company located in Miami, Florida, but it has recording studios in Mexico City and Cuernavaca, Morelos. For what was disclosed before, Ivan Bastidas embodies Tanjirou Kamado, while Annie Rojas is in charge of his sister, Nezuko.

At the beginning of April it will reach this service in Latin America

Other actors involved are Jose Luis Piedra, who plays Zenitsu Agatsuma, like Uraz Huerta, which is behind Inosuke Hashibira. Winslow He also participated, and in his case was in charge of Giyu Tomioka, the Pilar del Agua.

Cristina Hernandez lent his voice to Shinobu kochou, e Irwin Daayán is Kyoujurou Rengoku, which are two other of the Pillars that appear in the series. According to some, the dubbing has a decent quality.

When available at Netflix, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it will have 26 episodes. Will the animated film make it to the service at some point?

It is very possible, but it will not be immediately. First it should be shown in theaters, and then it will be seen. There are chances that Konnichiwa! or some other distributor can get it for Mexico and Latin America. We will have to keep an eye on when a report appears.

Source.



