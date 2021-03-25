The long-awaited and longed-for version of Kimetsu no yaiba will only be available through the streaming service that came to Mexico in December.

Despite rumors that it would be available through Netflix as in the United States, Funimation announced that it will bring the Spanish dubbed version of Kimetsu no yaiba from March 25.

Will we have Latin dubbing for the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie?

So far, both Funimation What Konnichiwa Fest responsible for bringing the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train they have not given details.

But, we don’t lose hope that this will happen, Konnichiwa Fest has brought anime movies dubbed into Spanish like those of My hero academia.

What do we know about the dubbing?

Dubbing Kimetsu no yaiba will be the same as the one used by Netflix USA made by Universal Cinergia directed by Marc winslow and produced by Aniplex.

The voice cast headed is headed by Ivan Bastidas (Tanjiro Kamado), Annie Rojas (Nezuko Kamado), José Luis Piedra (Zenitsu Agatsuma) Y Uraz Huerta (Inosuke Hashibira).

This change opens the possibility that as with Shingeki no Kyojin, Kimetsu no yaiba have a simuldub in your long-awaited second season.

