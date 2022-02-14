This is the story of Douma, one of the most imposing demons

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba ended on February 13 with the end of the Red Light District Arcafter defeating Gyutarō already Daki, who shared the place of the sixth demon moon. During this episode, we see in his last minutes a mysterious demon: dressage.

In the flashback shown by Gyutarō, we know the moment when they transformed into demons for the first time. After what Ume (the human form of Daki) was burned alive after defending herself from a samurai, her brother lost what he loved most and was willing to do anything to help her.

At his weakest moment he appears dressage, the second upper demon moon, who offers him a chance to come back to life by taking her blood, he accepts this deal. This demon possesses abilities superior to those of other demons of Kimetsu no Yaiba because he received an enormous quantity of the blood of Muzan Kibbutsuji.

Although he will not have a leading role in the third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (as far as confirmed ufotable), as their main fight takes place in the infinite castle story arc of Muzan Kibbutsuji (in chapters 140 to 163), it was interesting to see his design in the anime adaptation.

If you want to know more about this demon, WE WARN YOU THAT MAJOR SPOILERS ARE COMING.

Douma from Kimetsu no Yaiba

As a member of the Twelve Demon Moons of Kimetsu no Yaibahas the place of the second Upper Moon, its most dangerous ability is its absorption, which makes it capable of feeding on the bodies of its prey in a matter of seconds.

His power is such that he killed both the ancient Pillar of Flowers, Kanae Kocho like her younger sister years later. the fight with Shinobu Kocho, the Pillar of Insects took place during the attack on the infinite castle of Muzan.

In addition to absorbing entire bodies, his demon blood technique allows him to manipulate ice, thus surpassing other demons such as Akazathe third superior moon of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The fight in the Infinite Castle of Shinobu vs Doma

the final fight of Shinobu Kōcho arrives in the Infinity Castle in chapter 140 of Kimetsu no Yaibaas soon as the demon recognizes her as the younger sister of kanae, the fight begins. Although he initially despises her because he knows that, unlike her familiar, she does not possess the physical strength to cut off a demon’s head, he is thrilled to learn that her true strength lies in poisoning her opponents and this can be fatal for him.

But nevertheless, Douma he was already prepared for this ability and after five attacks, he manages to develop complete immunity to the effects of shinobuso even your Dragonfly Dance It is ineffective against him. Finally, this demon ends up cutting his collarbone and piercing his lungs using his superhuman strength.

Even though the demon hunter tries to draw strength from her elder sister’s words, is devoured by Duoma after her apparent defeat. From this event Kimetsu no Yaibawe will see how kanao enters to fight full of fury and hatred with this demon in the following chapters.

