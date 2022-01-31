A very gallant pillar

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It has been full of great moments, revelations and new characters. One of them is Tengen Uzuithe pillar of sound, who joins Tanjirou and company to finish off a powerful demon (which turns out to be two). With the passing of the episodes we have learned more about this powerful warrior.

Like the fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba you know, Tengen He does not come alone in this adventure. Along with him we have his trio of rather curious wives who have proven to be quite useful when it comes to fighting. Since they have formed an important part of the second season, here we will tell you something more about his stories.

These are Tengen’s wives in Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba we met the trio of wives of Tengen Uzui: Makio, Sum Y Hinatsuru. They work in conjunction with the pillar by posing as courtesans and gathering information regarding the actions of the pillar. Daki. Of course, her story with her husband goes way beyond the events of this arc.

The trio became wives of Tengen when he was still with his shinobi clan, before the events of Kimetsu no Yaiba. After his disappointment with the way his father saw the world, the pillar decided to share his philosophy with his wives. She taught them to always care about themselves, then about good people, and finally about him. This is a stark contrast to his parent who believed everyone was disposable in order to stay alive.

The most curious of the wives of Tengen is that they look like gender-swapped mirrors of the most beloved trio of hunters in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Makio She has a strong character and is aggressive Inosuke, Sum is dramatic, tearful and exaggerated as Zenitsu; Y Hinatsuru is calmer as Tanjirou. Perhaps that is why the pillar liked these hunters.

Although they do not have the same abilities as Tengen, the three of them were trained as kunoichis so they are more efficient in combat than a normal human. In addition, they constantly worry about her husband, so the foursome is a very good combination. Did you already know the wives of Tengen?

