After culminating its third season in a great way, ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’, also known as ‘Demon slayer’, is getting ready to return with a new installment, which will cover the pillar training arc of the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in this regard, since the story in the printed version only has 9 chapters, so fans are eager to know how many episodes season 4 of the anime will have.

For this reason, to clear up some doubts, HERE we will tell you some information regarding the launch of the new season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ confirms its season 4: anime will continue with this manga arc

When does the fourth season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ come out?

According to information from Spytruein charge of providing exclusives from the world of anime, the fourth season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ It will be released between March and June 2024, although an exact date for its launch is not yet known. It should be remembered that the last season, located in the arc of the Blacksmith Village, had only 11 episodes and, unfortunately for all followers, season 4 could be very short.

The Hashira, or Pillars, will have a starring role in the fourth season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’. Photo: Ufotable

What will ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 be about?

The short duration of season 4 of ‘Demon Slayer’ It will be because it only covers the 9 chapters of the manga, so we could expect a duration of 4 or 5 episodes of the new installment. In the new narrative arc, titled Pillars trainingwe will see the Pillars/Hashira in arduous training in order to increase their strength and perfect their skills.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’, season 2 PREMIERE on Netflix: when, at what time and how to watch the anime ONLINE?

Where can you see ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 4?

The fourth installment of the anime, which is developed by the studio Ufotablecan be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including the ‘Demon Slayer’ movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website.

On the other hand, the anime can also be seen through NetflixHowever, on this platform you can only find up to the episodes of the second season, belonging to the entertainment district arc.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Demon Slayer’, season 3, chapter 11: where to WATCH ONLINE the end of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’?

#Kimetsu #Yaiba #Demon #slayer #season #premiere