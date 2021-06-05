Kimetsu no yaiba It is one of the action anime that has brought one of the biggest hits around the world. Thanks to the recent movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, unprecedented numbers have been achieved. Only in Mexico has become the Most viewed anime film with more than 800,000 attendees, still in quarantine.

It is no surprise that now the following season of Kimetsu no yaiba become one of the most anticipated this year. This new season will continue directly with what was seen in the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, in which we discover more about Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko. So, we recommend you see it as soon as possible.

Kimetsu no Yaiba, what is the second season about

Thanks to Ufotable soon we will have the arrival of the new season of Kimetsu no yaiba, in which we will see the protagonist team follow the clues that Rengoku I had given them in the Mugen train just before losing his life. This season will begin with the arc of Entertainment district, where we know more about Tengen Uzui, the pillar.

The ramifications of the death of Rengoku are yet to be shown, both between the relationship with the pillars and in the confrontations against the demonic moons under the orders of Muzan Kibutsuji. So, thanks to that and the new official poster of Kimetsu no yaiba, we know the face of the next demonic moons they will face.

If you like anime, video games and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



