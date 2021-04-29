Kimetsu no yaiba is one of the best sagas of recent years for its interesting and intriguing story, its characters and the dynamics they have, as well as dealing with issues such as loss and suffering. If you are interested in reading the manga, you can do it through Manga Plus. Although the ending it has had has not been without controversy, it has managed to close a saga with a hopeful ending for its characters as well as its fans.

You have probably already seen the movie that has become the most successful anime production in the region, surpassing Spirited Away on its opening weekend, despite the pandemic. But, if you were wanting more, here we tell you how the story continues towards the end.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204

The end of Demon Slayer It was divided into two parts: Chapter 204 that closes the series and 205 that expands the story, closing certain unfinished topics. In chapter 204, we see the outcome of the fight against Muzan Kibutsuji and demons. Tanjiro He was victorious against him, leading humanity to salvation, although that meant receiving wounds that could never heal.

Tanjiro’s recovery and Muzan’s defeat

This chapter of Kimetsu no yaiba takes place three months after the villain’s defeat, Tanjiro he has managed to recover after having been on the verge of losing his life. Despite this, many of his injuries are still present, such as his right eye and his left arm.

During this period of peace, Kiriya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the demon hunters, decides to disintegrate their organization. After several touching talks and memories, this chapter closes with Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko heading to the family home Kamado.

Chapter 205 by Kimetsu no Yaiba

Chapter 205 makes a multi-decade time jump in the universe of Kimetsu no yaiba. This opens with Yoshiteru, the great-grandson of Zenitsu who is reading the book ‘The Legend of Zenitsu’ while discussing the idea of ​​reincarnation with his sister Yoko. He mentions: ‘I believe that all the people who fought against demons and lost their lives for a more peaceful world, will be reborn in a happier life’. And, this is how this chapter will present us with a Japan more modern and new old characters in the saga.

Kanata and Sumihiko Kamado are the new familiar faces that we will see, from their appearance we can conclude that they are Tanjiro and Kanao, respectively. They both head to school with some haste. On his way we recognize various characters in the saga as Kanroji, Kanae, Himejima, Tokito, Iguro, Hashiras Uzui and Shinobu. I think the most tender thing about this end of Kimetsu no yaiba is to meet with Iguro and Kanroji who run a restaurant, fulfilling their dream of meeting in their next life.

A new life

When Sumihiko receives a call from his mother, we see several images of Tanjiro, as well as his sword, his earrings and a photo with all the people who fought against Muzan Kibutsuji and survived. It was thanks to his defeat that humanity was able to have a future.

Finally, we meet Aoba Hashibira, the reincarnation of Inosuke who has managed to discover a new plant, the blue spider lyrus. This lily played an important role within the universe of Kimetsu no yaiba during the fight against Muzan. Then we discover that Yushiro has become a successful mystery artist who paints portraits of Tamayo. Uzui he won the gold medal in gymnastics, Kanae and Shinobu were received in the Sekirei Women’s Academy Y Himejima became a kindergarten teacher.

