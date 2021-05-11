At present, the film of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, continues on display around the world. Known in Latin America as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, put to the test Tanjirou Kamado and his friends.

That was facing a great enemy, Enmu, which controls dreams. Fortunately, they had the support of Pillar of Flame, Kyōjurō Rengoku. But no one expected someone else to lurk in the shadows, but talking about it is …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Neither Tanjirou neither Rengoku they would have imagined that after Enmu someone much worse would come. It was about Akaza, one of the Twelve Demon Mondays, and who occupies the position Upper Moon Three.

He is a demon with unparalleled power, incredibly fast, and with techniques that deal devastating damage to his opponents. He was a formidable rival in the film, attacking the Pillar of Flame. The tremendous battle was quite even.

We won’t say who won, but without a doubt Akaza has been one of the strongest characters to have appeared in the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

All your battle against Kyōjurō Rengoku was spectacular, and that was thanks to the intervention of the study ufotable. That is why several fans keep a good memory of this character. Despite being a villain, his fighting techniques made him stand out and his fame increased greatly.

Recreating Akaza from Kimetsu no Yaiba with cosplay

It is why it has inspired many fan arts, And of course, cosplays. In this case, what we bring you is a contribution from @nyukix. As you will realize, it is an interpretation gender bender (sex change).

When it comes to the tattoos he wears, the pattern is similar. The use of a top is logical, but the small vest that this character wears is missed. When it comes to the eyes, the use of pupil glasses is a good idea.

What does not convince us at all is the long hair. We imagine that it is the natural hair of the cosplayer, but a hairstyle that made it look shorter would have helped her performance.

The rest of his suit cannot be seen. We can say that it is an average job. He sticks to some details of this villain from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. But with some adjustments it would have been much better. Of course, the teeth were fine.

