Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train positioned itself as a cinematographic phenomenon in Japan, a country in which despite the pandemic, it broke box office records by beating such popular films as Your Name or Spirited Away.

Many wondered if when arriving in other countries Kimetsu no yaiba would repeat this feat, and it looks like he’s at least going to have a successful debut in Korea from the south, despite the call for a boycott by some political factions.

So far, it is known that Demon slayer sold 66 thousand tickets in South Korea after its premiere this Wednesday. Which positioned the film as number one in the country, since 41.7% of the total movie tickets sold on the day of the premiere belonged to Kimetsu no yaiba.

It is evident that anime fans in that country were looking forward to the premiere (and we cannot blame them, in the West we also want to see it soon), but these numbers are more relevant considering the context in which they happened.

The political tension between South Korea and Japan

What does it have to do Kimetsu no yaiba in politics? You may be wondering, well, it turns out that for years the political relations between Japan and South Korea have been quite tense, this as a result of the Japanese occupation in that country during the Second World War.

The subsequent decades, South Korea continued to seek redress for crimes committed by the Japanese Empire during this occupation, despite diplomatic apologies Japan has reiterated multiple times.

Either way, the rejection of Japanese products in South Korea is still latent, and that is why anime movies or series are sometimes boycotted, as happened recently to Jujutsu Kaisen and Hetalia.

However, Kimetsu no yaiba seems immune to this call for a boycott in South Koreaconsidering how well it did on its opening day.

At the time of this note, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train has managed to raise $ 352 million dollars worldwide. Do you think these numbers will increase when it opens in our countries? Let us know in the comments.

