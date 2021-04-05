Kimetsu no yaiba It is one of the most important series in Japan and after the success that the film has brought Mugen train –Becoming the highest grossing in the history of Japan– it is no coincidence that his fans easily lose their minds.

So much so that in Latin America has become the anime movie with the best presale in its kind. So, it is to be expected that fans will look for how to satisfy their passion for this anime.

However, it was the turn of a bus station in Japan to be the subject of fans of Kimetsu no yaiba.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train?

According to Manichi, hordes of fans began to arrive at the Prefecture from Toyama to celebrate this anime… thanks to your bus station?

That’s right, they didn’t need a better reason to travel to one of the rural areas of Japan, where you can still find old and small wooden houses around mountains (although that atmosphere does remind me of his fight against the first of the 12 moons).

Was there a publicity stunt or something? No. Recently, your bus station (Mekki) changed its name after an agreement with Toyota and the characters used to write the new name could be read as Kimetsu no yaiba upside down.

So for about $ 7 you could buy a keychain with Kimetsu no yaiba written BACKWARDS or by 6, a rule with the longest name of any bus station in all of Japan.

Now the board of directors of the station Mekki is in talks to sell official merchandise from Kimetsu no Yaiba, so we may have an anime themed station that we can go to when the pandemic is over.

