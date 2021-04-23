The tender Nezuko from Kimetsu no yaiba He has never looked more adorable than in this cosplay. She has earned a place in the heart of the fandom for her cuteness and abilities when it comes to facing demons. And, it is no wonder the important role he will have in the film Mugen train which directly continues the end of the first season.

In fact, if you haven’t seen the movie in theaters, here is our spoiler-free recommendation. Plain and simple, go see it. It is an incredible movie with a good development and amazing fights. And, obviously, you will have more than Nezuko-chan in her.

Nezuko-chan ready to hunt demons in Kimetsu no Yaiba

It was the Mexican cosplayer Choco Loli Leviathan who made this cosplay of Nezuko with each of its most recognizable elements: its pink demon eyes, the bamboo that it has to bite in order not to bite anyone and its characteristic clothing of the period Taisho.

Nezuko was originally a human who turned into a demon in the first episode of Kimetsu no yaiba after the villain’s attack Muzan Kibutsuji who has the power to transform people into immortal beings of great power. Despite this, she keeps her humanity and human tenderness. The combination of these two elements in a cute, innocent and adorable girl is what this cosplayer has represented best.

If you are interested in knowing more about her, here are her social networks: Instagram Y Facebook

