The tenth episode of the anime based on the original series by Koyoharu Gotoge showed us the lethal technique of one of the pillars in action

The red light district arc of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It not only showed more details of what Muzan Kibutsuji’s Demon Moons can be like, but also new techniques among the demon hunters. There stands out the breathing of the sound that the pillar uses Tengen Uzui.

Now we will explain to you how the breathing of the sound of Tengen Uzui | Image: ufotable

Although throughout these episodes we saw how this pillar acted, it was not until the tenth – which is entitled “I will not stop” – that it was possible to appreciate in greater detail that the ears of this pillar are very special and that are key to defeating their opponents.

How does Tengen Uzui’s sound breathing work in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

You see, sound breathing is a breathing style that mimics sound, especially its disorienting volume, then replicates it with the user’s movements and techniques.

Almost all sound breathing techniques use explosives to deal damage while executing swift movements similar to how sound travels as the user senses it through their sense of hearing.

It’s during the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba when we can see how the breathing of the sound of Tengen Uzui, who apparently is the only one who can use this technique because he developed his sense of hearing which is called sheet music.

With the breath of sound, Tengen Uzui he reads his opponents’ movements in the form of sound and analyzes them by their rhythm. This is how this pillar can deal lethal damage to the demons he is facing.

Tengen Uzui is the only one who can use sound breathing | Image: ufotable

It should be noted that this technique was born thanks to his skills as a shinobi and the diversity of weapons. It is complicated that someone with other characteristics can execute sound breathing.

In the anime we only see 3 forms of sound breathing; roar, which is the first; constant resonant cuts, the fourth; string performance, the fifth.

Not what time does the next chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba come out and stay at EarthGamer for more anime topics.

We also recommend: Kimetsu no Yaiba: There are already official Instagram filters for breathing techniques