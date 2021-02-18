The next season of Kimetsu no yaiba has already been confirmed for this 2021, with the adaptation of Arch of the Entertainment District or Red Light District Arch, as well as the arrival of another of the pillars that will accompany Tanjiro in this new adventure.

Is about Tengen uzui, the pillar of sound, whose mission is to search for certain missing women in the district of Yoshiwara, a place also known as the ‘flower district’, due to its high concentration of sites dedicated to prostitution and the pleasure business.

With this, surely you already understand a little why some parents have expressed their concerns due to the topic that this arc will address.

The controversy of Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2

On Japanese sites, such as the portal Livedoor News, it is possible to find comments like:

How do I explain to my children that such places exist?

What will they think of men dressed as women?

It is an anime for children, it is not appropriate to see things in the red light district.

Although on the other hand, users of Japanese networks have also pointed out that it is a good opportunity precisely to learn about history and culture, from sites like Yoshiwara that do exist in real life.

It would be strange to ignore that all that exists in our reality, and they do not have to have such detailed explanations.

One of the comments indicated that he only explained to his children that it is a place where beautiful women met and worked, although they were not happy.

Finally, the Arch of the Entertainment District in Kimetsu no yaiba it is located in a place where all kinds of illegal events happen, however, it does not go much deeper into it or do it explicitly.

It goes without saying that in this arch the work of Koyoharu Gotouge It continues to focus on the tasks of the demon hunters and the action of their fighting.

What do you think of the new controversy surrounding the second season of Kimetsu no yaiba? Let us know in the comments.



