Although the anime of Kimetsu no yaiba It was released two years ago in Japan and other streaming services dedicated to Japanese animation are still in force.

Your movie, Mugen train, was a resounding success in both Japan and the rest of the world and the second season has really high expectations to meet when it premieres.

Now, to generate a little more ‘hype’ and that the fans are very excited, at least in Japan the first season will be broadcast again, but with unreleased scenes.

Japan’s local television will broadcast the first season of Kimetsu no yaiba and it will come with a series of compilations that will have many scenes never seen by the audience.

These five specials will air during the credits at the end of each episode. It is not that the episodes as is come with additional content, rather they are additions that you can see during the ‘endings’.

The return of Kimetsu no yaiba In Japan it will be given on September 11, then on the days 12, 18, 19 and 23 we will have these unpublished scenes so that the film of Mugen train the day 25.

When does the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

While there is no definitive date or clear signal that says exactly when we will see it, the second season of Kimetsu no yaiba It should premiere at least in October 2021.

Funimation is the only company that has promised to say that the second season of this series will be available in 2021 through its service. It doesn’t sound far-fetched for this to happen this fall.

Surely we are not far from some kind of official announcement that gives us a definitive date and platforms, it will only be a matter of waiting a little longer, because time is on.

