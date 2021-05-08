chili, like many other countries in Latin America They have gone through tough social changes in recent years. In 2019, a social outbreak began due to the social inequality experienced by the Chilean people, one of the countries with the highest social inequality in the region.

And, unlike other demonstrations, this one united various Chilean groups and lowered the slogan: ‘Chile woke up’ against a president who was left with only 13% of the support.

These demonstrations culminated in the promise of a new constitution. However, one of the protesting groups that took local and international media by surprise were the otakus.

That’s right, the otakus weren’t inolite to the social outburst of chili. In fact, one of the groups of otaku that grew the most was that of Otaku Antifascist who used anime memes displayed their slogans against the president’s repression Sebastian Piñera and the Chilean police. And, one of the animes that took more prominence was Kimetsu no yaiba with his hero Inosuke Hashibira which became a symbol of the protests.

Chile: ‘They are taking the pig, record it!’

More than a million participants took to the streets, something that had not been seen since the time of the dictatorship of chili, in the late 80’s. Chilean creativity was one of the most interesting elements on this occasion. Furthermore, the one shown by anime fans who used the image of InosukeBoth to explain and claim their demands and to give instructions on how to go out and protest safely.

Probably in Inosuke they saw a clumsy, savage, aggressive hero who does not hesitate to fight for what he believes in. Or, maybe just the popularity of Kimetsu no yaiba reached in chili to social discontent. For example; during the recent protests of Colombia, they were fans of k-pop who helped make the national strike possible through social networks and stood up to the Uribe government. Be that as it may, some of the banners and posters they made of Inosuke showed the feeling of the marches:

How is the situation currently?

In the past International work day, massive strikes were called in chili demanding a price freeze, a salary increase and better work situations during the pandemic. One of the requests during the demonstrations was the need for a new constitution, since the current one was created during the Chilean dictatorship. And, despite the pandemic, the plebiscite To be carried out, it reached 51% of the participation of its voters. 78% of the votes were in favor of the new constitution.

In addition, according to the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office, during the demonstrations, there were about 5,558 victims of rape of their Human rights. So that four nonprofit organizations accused the president of the International Criminal Court: the Baltasar Garzón Foundation, the Chilean Human Rights Commission, the American Association of Jurists and the Centro di ricerca ed elaborazione per la democrazia. This is not the only time the president Sebastian Piñera has been accused by the CPI.

