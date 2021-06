June 25, 2021CommentRecent

Finally! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles confirms its launch in the West with this trailer that offers an in-depth look at the game’s history, its adventure mode, and the battles that we will experience hand in hand with its characters, with the usual gameplay of CyberConnect2. It will be available on PC and consoles on October 15.