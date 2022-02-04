The anime that is conquering the media

The popularity of Kimetsu no Yaiba it is quite remarkable. Her anime premiered in 2019 and has caused the work of Koyoharu gotoge make its way to different fields of entertainment. Among them that of video games, since last year we saw the arrival of The Hinokami Chronicles to almost all the consoles of the moment.

This title gives us an account of the history of Kimetsu no Yaiba from the first season to the events of MugenTrain. Although it has some elements of exploration, its main component is combat where we can face some of our favorite hunters. Although Nintendo Switch users had been left without this experience, this will change soon.

Kimetsu no Yaiba game is coming to Switch this year

aniplex Y Cyber ​​Connect 2 they announced that Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles will have a launch in Switch. For this, it will have a couple of standard and limited editions with some extra content, such as costumes and points to make purchases within the game. The tentative date of its arrival on this console will be June 9.

While it’s an announcement that could excite fans, we have some bad news. At the moment there is only talk of a launch in Nintendo switch for Japan. Although it is possible that it will reach this side of the world. After all, Kimetsu no Yaiba It is also very popular here. Not to mention that the versions for other consoles arrived without problems and only a few days after their Japanese release.

One point in favor of this version is that it will surely be the most complete. Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles received some extra characters for free after its release. The players in switch they would have the advantage of having the entire cast of fighters from the start. After unlocking them, of course.

This decision to bring this game to more consoles could be an indication that they have a lot of faith in its popularity. If sales are good, we may have a series of video games from kimetsu no Yaiba in the style of the saga Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm. After all, they are the same developers. Will they buy this version if it comes here?

