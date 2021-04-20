Kimetsu no yaiba It is one of the most important series in Japan and after the success that the film has brought Mugen train (becoming the highest grossing in the history of Japan) it is no coincidence that we have more announcements about the video game Hinokami kepputan, which will be available on almost all platforms.

This game is developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Aniplex, the same company that distributes the anime officially. It will be a 3D battle arena type, as we have seen in other sagas such as Naruto or Sword Art Online.

What does this Kimetsu no Yaiba game bring?

Some of the characters that have been confirmed for this fighting game so far are Tanjiro Y Nezuko, in addition to Inosuke, Zenitsu Y Tomioka. So, the inclusion of a character that we rarely see in battle in the manga is appreciated, we can play as the ex-pillar of water, the teacher Urokodaki.

In the trailer for this video game Kimetsu no yaiba, we see him face one on one with his student Tanjiro. He uses his typical outfit that we see at the beginning of the anime and his tengu mask. Some of the attack techniques that we see are corresponding to the breathing of water and others like invoking bamboo seem new. Also, we can appreciate his special attack in scenes.

In this game, each character from Kimetsu no yaiba you will have your own unique set of abilities, attacks and special attacks. For example; Zenitsu may fall asleep in the middle of the fight, while the battle arena is filled with lightning or Tanjiro He can summon a giant water dragon to eliminate his opponents.

So far neither Aniplex Neither the developer has given a close date on the launch of this video game, but we hope to have more news soon. Meanwhile, we remind you that this April 22 the film of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train in cinemas of Mexico Y Latin America.

