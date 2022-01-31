The end is almost here, but there is good news

Kimetsu no Yaiba and its second season has us quite excited with all the impressive moments that we have seen. This adaptation of Red Light District Arc It has been a big step forward in this anime. In addition to giving us amazing fights, it has allowed us to get to know Tengen Uzui and even the powerful antagonist of this plot.

With the fans so happy, it is clear that nobody wants the final episode of this season to arrive. However, all good things must come to an end, although new information has emerged that could make viewers happy. It is possible that the final issue of Kimetsu no Yaiba last a little longer.

We will have more time to say goodbye to this season of Kimetsu no Yaiba

The episodes of this anime usually have an approximate duration of 23 minutes, which can fly by. However, it seems that fans will be in for a pleasant surprise when it comes time to say goodbye to its second season. Everything indicates that its broadcast time will be extended.

According to the site Anime Galaxy Official, fuji tvwhere it is transmitted Kimetsu no Yaiba, has made changes to their schedules. An extra 15-minute slot has been added for this anime that previously had a 30-minute slot. This could be an indication that they will have more to offer.

Some theories have emerged about what we could see in this extended episode. Some believe that the fight with Gyutaro could be extended and others that we will see the meeting of the upper moons. One of the most hopeful is that perhaps they will delight us with a special preview of the third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba. It will be a matter of waiting.

The last episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba It is planned for next February 13. Although there are still a couple of weeks to go, knowing this news has filled us with emotion. Perhaps the production wanted, in some way, to appease those who were upset by the recapitulation of Mugen Train. It will be enough?

