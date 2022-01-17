Kimetsu no Yaiba is just one episode away from finishing its long-awaited and well-received second season. It showed us the group of demon hunters uniting with the sound pillar, Tengen Uzui to find and defeat a powerful demon named Daki, who is hidden in the red light district of Yoshiwara.

It is a fearsome adversary, who is also one of the imposing superior moons of Muzan Kibbutsuji. His combat skills and demonic arts have proven to be a difficult challenge to overcome even for the dance of the fire god of Tanjirou. Who is this Daki and what is your story? Here we have the answer.

We tell you in broad strokes the story of Daki from Kimetsu no Yaiba

The great villain of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba She began her life as a human with the name of Ume. She was born in one of the poorest sectors of the district where only sick prostitutes and those who could no longer work are found. They were sent here to die forgotten and alone.

His mother had Ume and his brother in this area. In accordance with Gyutarō, his older brother, his mother suffered from her mental faculties as she tried to commit suicide and kill her son on different occasions. He also mistreated him due to his frustration of not having enough money to feed him. When the girl was born, things were no better as he also tried to kill her and hated her because of the color of her hair and eyes.

The hatred was such that he once tried to cut her hair with a razor, which led to the estrangement of the brothers and their mother. After the latter’s death, Gyutarō was the one who was in charge of raising Ume. She grew up to be a girl with a very beautiful face that drew people’s attention and caused her to receive gifts. This led her brother to see her as his way out of poverty, as someone could ‘discover’ her and take her to work in the most expensive brothels in the district.

as predicted GyutarōOnce you enter adolescence, Ume he started working in the best brothels in the city while he became a debt collector. The beauty of the young woman attracted a large number of clients with a lot of purchasing power. However, the girl’s story would take a rather dark turn.

His pitiful transformation into a demon

While Gyutarō was collecting debts, Ume he was seen with a samurai who was a regular customer. When he offended her brother, she was filled with rage, so she gouged out one of the warrior’s eyes. This act brought her serious consequences as she was tied up, burned alive and abandoned in a ditch.

Her brother discovered her and ended the life of both the samurai who did that to him. Ume as with the manager of the brothel where he worked. Afterwards, she took her dying sister around the city in search of someone who could help her. No humans assisted them, but that’s when they encountered a demon.

dressage, who at that time was the upper moon number six was in Yoshiwara in search of beautiful women to devour. when meeting with Ume Y Gyutarō he felt some compassion and offered to transform them into demons to ‘save’ their lives. Later he incited them to demonstrate to Muzan that they could be higher moons just like him.

It was at this time that he was born Daki and it took many years for his path to cross that of the brothers Tanjirou Y nezuko. Surely you will have noticed that there is some similarity between both pairs of brothers, almost like dark reflections. What did you think of this tragic story? Are you ready to see its outcome in the next anime chapter?

For more about anime, we recommend:

[Fuente]