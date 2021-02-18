Kimetsu no yaiba tries to make the most of the success left by his film, so they quickly confirmed a new season of the anime and a video game.

The latter recently released a new trailer where they reveal a bit of the gameplay, although that was not what attracted the most attention.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan aroused the morbidity of the most perverted fans by showing scenes where Nezuko she shows her underwear, and as you can imagine, they ended up sexualizing her.

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s game shows its new trailer

This first trailer shows an encounter between Nezuko and Inosuke, who show their set of moves in a fight; however, some Japanese fans noticed a peculiar detail.

In some of the sequences it is possible to see the clothes of Tanjiro’s sister, and several fans of Kimetsu no yaiba they were moved by this detail.

The moments where this happens are fleeting, but there were no shortage of perverts who took screenshots of these scenes and uploaded them to social networks.

There was no shortage of people who criticized her underwear for not being historically correct.

Some people even divided the scene into their different paintings to see in detail the character of Kimetsu no yaiba.

Although it happens in just a few seconds, the fans did not let go of a detail.

The game of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan It doesn’t have a final departure date yet, but it will arrive sometime in 2021.

This title is developed by CyberConnect 2 and published by Aniplex It will allow you to follow the main story of the anime with fun battles, although it will also have a competitive mode with 2 vs. two.

If you consider yourself a big fan of Kimetsu no yaiba and fighting games, you can’t let this game get away from you, so stay tuned for updates.

